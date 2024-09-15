Published 07:54 IST, September 15th 2024
Deep Depression Near Kolkata: Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, MP Brace for More Rain; Red Alert Issued
IMD has predicted heavy rains in several parts of the country on Sunday with Red Alert issued in Jharkhand with heavy rainfall. Check weather updates here.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Jharkhand and other states | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:51 IST, September 15th 2024