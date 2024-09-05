Published 18:58 IST, September 5th 2024
Republic Kannada Accesses Exclusive Screenshots Of Renukaswamy's Chat With Pavithra Gowda
Republic Kannada has accessed the screenshot of Renukaswamy's chat with actress Pavithra which enraged actor Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic Kannada has accessed the screenshot of Renukaswamy's chat with actress Pavithra which enraged actor Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
18:58 IST, September 5th 2024