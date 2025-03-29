Saw Bed, Building Violently Shaking: Indians Recall Thailand Earthquake Horror

New Delhi: Indian passengers returning from Bangkok after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar shared their terrifying experiences. Many described the panic and chaos in the Thai capital as they witnessed one of the deadliest quakes, which has claimed more than 1000 lives.

Passengers Share their Account of Major Earthquake in Bangkok

Passenger Dilip Agarwal recounted the horror, saying, "The earthquake was massive. We were at a mall when suddenly everyone started running in panic. We saw a building collapse. The people in Bangkok are scared. Thankfully, there was no issue in getting a flight and coming back to India."

Another passenger, Ashok Mittal, said, "The situation was dangerous. Luckily, we were on the ground floor of the mall. As soon as the tremors started, all the shopkeepers ran outside. We sat on the streets for six hours before booking a flight and returning to India."

Sanjiv Dutta described the terrifying moment when the quake hit. "My bed started shaking, and when I woke up, I saw the entire building trembling. People were running in panic. I rushed down from the seventh floor and waited on the ground floor. The roads were packed with traffic—it took 5-6 hours just to cover 30 kilometers."

A female passenger, who was shopping when the tremors hit, said, "It was a very strong earthquake. There was chaos at the airport. Thankfully, we are safe, but many under-construction buildings have collapsed."