Published 11:36 IST, October 1st 2024
Schoolgirl Dies On-Spot After Being Hit by Speeding Truck in Mumbai's Goregaon
A speeding truck hit a bike in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a schoolgirl and injuries to a man.
A speeding truck hit a bike in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a schoolgirl and injuries to a man. | Image: Unsplash
11:21 IST, October 1st 2024