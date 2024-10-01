sb.scorecardresearch
  • Schoolgirl Dies On-Spot After Being Hit by Speeding Truck in Mumbai's Goregaon

Published 11:36 IST, October 1st 2024

Schoolgirl Dies On-Spot After Being Hit by Speeding Truck in Mumbai's Goregaon

A speeding truck hit a bike in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a schoolgirl and injuries to a man.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A speeding truck hit a bike in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a schoolgirl and injuries to a man. | Image: Unsplash
