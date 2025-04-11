Shameful: On-Duty Woman Cop Harassed Amid Arrest Attempt, Leaves Internet Furious | WATCH

New Delhi: An on-duty female cop was manhandled and harassed by a man while she and her team were arresting two men. The disturbing incident was caught on camera.

Several videos of the incident have gone viral on X, which has sparked online outrage among netizens condemning the act.

The video was shared by the username digitalsangghi, which showed the man in a blue shirt manhandling the female cop. The video, as of now, has over 1,600 views.

The caption of the post read, "What is this man in the blue shirt doing to the lady constable? There’s no shortage of perverts in this country. It’s no surprise we’ve earned the disgraceful title of the rape capital of the world. And yet, no one here even seems to feel ashamed."

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “ #shameless Pervert.”

Also read | Tailless Crocodile With Rare Congenital Anomaly Captivates Internet

Another commented, "Shameful....," while the third user said, "Actually nothing will happen to him. Our laws are made only to muzzle husbands in courts."

Urging for strict actions against the accused, one commented, "Deserves a really hard thrashing this pervert."