Published 17:43 IST, September 24th 2024

Six-year-old Minor Girl Choked To Death By School Principal In Gujarat

A school principal has been arrested in an attempt to rape case and killing of six-year-old minor girl in Gujarat’s Dahod, police said on Tuesday.

Six-year-old Minor girl choked to death in Gujarat after resisting sexual assault attempts
Six-year-old Minor girl choked to death in Gujarat after resisting sexual assault attempts | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
