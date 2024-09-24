Published 17:43 IST, September 24th 2024
Six-year-old Minor Girl Choked To Death By School Principal In Gujarat
A school principal has been arrested in an attempt to rape case and killing of six-year-old minor girl in Gujarat’s Dahod, police said on Tuesday.
Six-year-old Minor girl choked to death in Gujarat after resisting sexual assault attempts | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
