Siya Goyal, Lover Chetan Choudhary Sent To Judicial Custody For 14 Days In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Lonavala: Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Babulal Chaudhary have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days over allegations of killing Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal by pushing him from the Lohagad Fort. The duo will now be sent to the Central Jail.

Advocate Radhikesh Uttarwar, representing Chetan, told ANI that Investigating Officer (IO) cited approximately five grounds before the court for extending the accused's police custody.

"However, after considering those grounds and our arguments, the court determined that the arguments were insufficient," Uttarwar stated, adding that the judge instead remanded them to judicial custody.

‘Police Didn't Press For Polygraph Test’: Siya's Lawyer

Siya Goyal's lawyer Vipul Dushin told ANI that the court accepted his argument and remanded Siyal to judicial custody. He added that the police did not press for a polygraph test today. “It seems to me that they do not consider it necessary at this stage,” the lawyer said.

Advertisement

Murder Months After ‘Perfect’ Engagement

Siya Goyal with her fiancé Ketan Agarwal

Siya Goyal got engaged to relator Ketan Agarwal in February in a seemingly perfect ceremony. They were scheduled to tie the knots at a grand wedding in Rajasthan in November.

Several videos have surfaced on social media, capturing what appeared to be a blissful and picture-perfect romance between Siya and Ketan before their planned marriage.

Advertisement

However, Siya was in love with another man, Chetan. According to the police, Siya allegedly wanted to end her engagement with Agarwal but feared family opposition.

Hence, Siya and Chetan allegedly hatched a plan to murder Ketan.

On the pretext of celebrating her birthday, Siya took her fiancé to the Lohagad Fort, from where he was pushed into a nearly 400-foot gorge.

‘You Left Me…’: The Cover-Up

Siya pens ‘emotional’ note after fiancé Ketan Agarwal's death

Following the horrific murder, Siya maintained that Ketan had accidentally fallen to his death.

Posing innocent, the alleged murderess wrote a seemingly heartfelt and emotional post on Instagram after killing her fiancé in cold-blood.

Her post read, “You left me on my birthday. You left when we were so close to getting married. I still can’t understand why you did this to me. I had dreams, questions I’ll never get answers to. Why did you leave me when I loved you so much? Rest in peace🤍😭😭😭😭”

The Revelation

Ketan Agarwal | Image: LinkedIn

Siya and Chetan's plot was laid bare after inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions.

Police said, “On June 18, 2026, an engaged couple, Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, visited Lohagad Fort. Siya Goyal called to report that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his death...Subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions; it seemed unlikely for such an accident to occur spontaneously, especially given that Ketan was an experienced trekker.”

Thereafter, Ketan's family expressed doubts, and a formal complaint was lodged based on these suspicions. “Through confidential sources, witness statements, and technical evidence, it was revealed that Siya Goyal had a friend named Chetan Chaudhary. The two had known each other for about a year. They conspired to execute this plan; at Lohagad Fort, they pushed Ketan Agarwal, causing him to fall to his death," police added.

‘The Siya Point’

Ketan Agarwal; Lohagad Fort

The point at the Lohagad Fort from where Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed by Siya is being called ‘The Siya Point’ by several social media users. Meanwhile, many have objected to this unofficial name of the hill fort which is apparently attracting visitors for the wrong reasons.