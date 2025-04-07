Tahawwur Rana's Extradition To India Inches Closer As US Supreme Court Denies Stay In 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Case

Washington: In a big win for Indian authorities, the US Supreme Court has rejected 26/11 Mumbai Attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana's request to stay his extradition to India. The 64-year-old Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. Tahawwur Rana's involvement in the Mumbai terror attacks has been a subject of controversy for over a decade. The devastating terrorist attacks in Mumbai, which occurred on November 26, in the year 2008, resulted in the deaths of 166 people and injured hundreds more.

Notably, Tahawwur Rana, who was arrested in 2009, has been fighting extradition to India, where he faces charges of providing support to the perpetrators of the attacks.

The US Supreme Court's decision to deny Rana's extradition stay was made after his application was redirected to Chief Justice Roberts. Rana had initially filed an "Emergency Application For Stay Pending Litigation of Petition For Writ of Habeas Corpus" with Associate Justice Elena Kagan, who denied the application. Rana then renewed his appeal to Chief Justice Roberts, but the Supreme Court ultimately denied the application.

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court's decision brings Rana one step closer to extradition to India. The Indian government has been seeking Rana's extradition for several years, and this decision is seen as a big development in the case. Rana's lawyers have argued that he would not receive a fair trial in India, but the Supreme Court's decision suggests that his extradition can proceed.

Rana's extradition is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks. The Indian government has assured that Rana will receive a fair trial and due process under Indian law. The case has major implications for international cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts and raises questions about the limits of judicial review in extradition cases.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana played an important role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed 166 lives and injured over 300 people. His connection to the attacks lies in his association with Lashkar-e-Taiba, the militant group responsible for the attacks. He is accused of aiding and abetting reconnaissance activities for the attacks, alongside David Coleman Headley. Although acquitted of direct involvement, he was convicted of providing material support to the group between 2005-2009.

Also Read | Indigo Flight From Jaipur Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport After Receiving Bomb Threat

US President Trump Had Approved The Extradition

The latest development came up after US President Donald Trump , during Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to the US, had approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Trump made the announcement during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, stating, "I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India."

After meeting PM Modi at the White House, Donald Trump had announced approval saying, “Tahawwur Rana is going to face Justice in India.” The extradition of the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attacks is considered to be a huge diplomatic success for the Modi government.

Rana's Role In Mumbai Terror Attacks

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, also known as the 26/11 attacks, were a series of coordinated terrorist attacks that took place in Mumbai. The attacks, which lasted for 60 hours in the city, resulted in the deaths of 166 people and injured over 300.

During the investigation, Rana's role in the deadly attacks surfaced, involving providing financial and logistical support to the perpetrators. He was also accused of conducting reconnaissance activities for the attacks, including scouting out targets and providing information to the attackers.

David Headley, Rana's co-conspirator and another mastermind in the attacks, testified that Rana provided him with a business visa for India in 2006, along with financial support. Headley also claimed Rana's Mumbai office helped identify targets for the terrorist organisation.

Arrest and Extradition

Rana was arrested in Chicago in 2009 for his involvement in the Mumbai attacks and a foiled attack on the Danish newspaper, which had published controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. The US Supreme Court has since rejected his plea to avoid extradition to India, where he faces trial for his alleged role in the attacks.

Rana was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with 5 years of supervised release in the US. He received early release in 2020 due to health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rana is currently incarcerated in the US, awaiting extradition to India, where he faces charges of murder, conspiracy, and terrorist acts. His case has garnered international attention due to his connections to global terrorism networks and the involvement of former military personnel in extremist activities.

Also Read | Supreme Court Plea Seeks Action Against Raj Thackeray, Derecognition Of MNS For Violent Campaign Against Hindi Speakers

Rana's trial is ongoing, with the Indian government seeking to bring him to justice for his alleged role in the attacks. If convicted, Rana could face severe penalties, including the death penalty under Indian law. The US and Indian governments have worked closely together to bring Rana to justice, showcasing the need for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

India has sought Rana's extradition since 2011, and the US Supreme Court has cleared the path for his transfer. Rana's lawyers argued that his US acquittal on Mumbai attack charges should block extradition, but US courts rejected this argument. The Indian government has assured that Rana will receive a fair trial and due process under Indian law.

India's National Investigation Agency filed charges against Rana in 2011, including:

- Murder and Conspiracy: Under the Indian Penal Code.

- Terrorist Acts: Under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The trial proceedings in India have been on hold since 2014 but can resume upon Rana's arrival.

Who Is Tahawwur Rana

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistani-Canadian, is a former military doctor and businessman wanted in India for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Born in 1961, in Pakistan ’s Chichawatni, Rana served as a captain in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps before immigrating to Canada in the late 1990s and obtaining Canadian citizenship.

Rana settled in Chicago, where he operated various businesses, including an immigration consultancy, First World Immigration Services, with branches in Chicago, New York, and Toronto. He also owned a halal slaughterhouse and a home in Ottawa.

Rana's connections to global terrorism networks led to his involvement in several high-profile cases, which includes 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks in 2008, and Plot Against Jyllands-Posten in 2009. He was convicted of providing material support for this plot.