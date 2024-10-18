Published 21:41 IST, October 18th 2024
CM Stalin vs Governor Ravi: 'Dravidian' Error in Tamil Nadu Anthem Sparks Fresh Row
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for removal of state governor RN Ravi after he skipped the word ‘Dravidian’ from the state’s anthem at an event.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin demands Governor Ravi's removal over state anthem controversy | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:48 IST, October 18th 2024