Tarun Chugh Slams Farooq Abdullah Over Remarks on Saif Ali Khan's Attack

New Delhi: BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Thursday, targeted National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's statement on Saif Ali Khan's attack.

Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday condemned the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and stated that an entire nation cannot be blamed for the actions of one individual.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh criticized Farooq Abdullah for his comments equating 'Pravasi Bharatiya' with Bangladeshi infiltrators, accusing him of vote bank politics and narrow-mindedness.

Chugh questioned Abdullah's stance, saying it disrespects the global Indian diaspora and urged him to clarify his support for alleged infiltrators. He further claimed Abdullah's actions reflect the mentality of the entire INDI Alliance.

"Does Farooq Abdullah not know the difference between an infiltrator and someone who becomes famous with the help of their talent? This is vote bank politics and a narrow mentality. He is disrespecting the 'Pravasi Bharatiya' all over the world and comparing them with Bangladeshi infiltrators. What is your relationship with the Bangladeshi infiltrator? Why is he advocating for him? Why is he behaving like a PRO for a Bangladeshi infiltrator? This shows the mentality of the entire INDI Alliance...," he said.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Abdullah said "I am against these things happening and I wish him well. If someone has come and attacked Saif Ali Khan, you can't blame a nation for one man's doings. How can you put one person who does something one the nation."

Meanwhile, the actor was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital after five days of treatment. His return home was closely followed by heavy police security, and visuals of the actor exiting the hospital with a smile and waving at the paparazzi.

Saif was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent of theft.

The actor attempted to intervene, leading to a violent confrontation during which he sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.