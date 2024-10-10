Published 14:09 IST, October 10th 2024
Tata Group Owned Air India, Vistara Make Inflight Announcements in Remembrance of Ratan Tata
Air India, Air India Express and Vistara are making inflight announcements in remembrance of Ratan Tata for whom aviation was especially close to his heart
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Air India, Air India Express and Vistara are making inflight announcements in remembrance of Ratan Tata for whom aviation was especially close to his heart | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:09 IST, October 10th 2024