'Thank You Dosto! Aapka Pyaar Bana Rahega...': PM Modi Posts Another Late Night Gen Z Style Video On Instagram

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi posted an Instagram video after 11 pm on Friday, thanking the youngsters for watching his last night's video and sending insightful suggestions on it. This is his second such selfie video within 24 hours.

As he posted the latest video on the short video-sharing platform, the PM wrote in caption: “Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions.”

He started the 40-second video with an energetic tone, exclaiming, “Thank you, friends!” Referring to the late-night video he posted on Thursday over NEET paper leak, the Prime Minister added, “Kal der raat aapse milne ka mauka mil gaya. (I got a chance to meet you all yesterday night.)”

He further said, “Maine jo video post kiya tha uspe aapne jis hisab se respond kiya, sakaratmak sujhav diya. Thanks to everybody! (I appreciate the way you responded to my last night's video and sent positive suggestions.)” He added, “Aapka pyaar bana rahega, humara naata aur adhik sakriyata se judta rahega. (I hope that our bond continues to grow.)"

Advertisement

Concluding the brief video, he again thanked the youngsters, saying, "Thank you. Thank you, dosto.”

More Than 1 Million Views Within 20 Minutes!

PM Modi's video is a huge hit and garnered more than 1 million views and 140,000 comments within just 20 minutes. People flooded the comment section with comments like, “I love you PM Modi." Several netizens were also seen asking the Prime Minister to reveal his skincare routine.

Advertisement

Decoding PM Modi’s Gen Z Connect

PM Modi's two back-to-back short videos on Thursday and Friday became instant hits as he made sure that his voice reaches the Gen Z.

The PM used the front camera to shoot the selfie videos, that gave it an appearance of informal spontaneous messages.

The timing of the videos is also not random:

At night, many young people use their phones to watch short videos. Hence, PM Modi's videos reached youngsters' feed at peak-scrolling time. Moreover, the videos felt like a normal post instead of a formal government announcement because of its casual video style and smart timing.