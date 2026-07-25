‘Track Safe For Pilgrims’: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After 6-Day Weather-Induced Suspension

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir): The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended for six consecutive days due to adverse weather conditions and safety concerns triggered by heavy rainfall in the region. The pilgrimage was restored after authorities reviewed the weather situation and declared the track safe for pilgrims.

Pilgrims have been advised to follow the directions of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and security agencies, adhere to safety advisories, and stay updated on weather conditions during their journey. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

The suspension had been imposed as a precautionary measure following continuous rain, landslides, and the risk of flash floods along the route.

Earlier, Katra, the base camp of the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, wore a deserted look.

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The pilgrimage was suspended as a precautionary measure amid inclement weather.

It resulted in a significant decline in pilgrim movement across Katra, which otherwise remains bustling with devotees throughout the day.

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Meanwhile, traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) was also suspended due to heavy and incessant rainfall, triggering mudslides and shooting stones at multiple locations along the highway.

No vehicles were allowed to proceed from either Qazigund in Kashmir or Udhampur towards Ramban amid the adverse weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall also lashed Bhalesa in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, causing rivers, streams and drains to swell and damaging houses, crops and agricultural land.

Amid flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides, the administrations of Doda and Kishtwar urged people to avoid high-altitude, landslide-prone and riverbank areas until weather conditions improve.

Meanwhile, the continuous rain has transformed the surrounding hills into mist-covered vistas, while low-hanging clouds and dense fog reduced visibility in several areas.