Published 22:48 IST, September 11th 2024
Union Cabinet Greenlights Rs 70,125 Crore PMGSY-IV for 62,500 KM of Rural Roads and Bridges
The Union Cabinet approved Rs 70,125 crore for PMGSY-IV to construct 62,500 km of all-weather roads and upgrade bridges in rural areas.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Union Cabinet Greenlights Rs 70,125 Crore PMGSY-IV for 62,500 KM of Rural Roads and Bridges | Image: Shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:48 IST, September 11th 2024