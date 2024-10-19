Published 20:02 IST, October 19th 2024
Union Minister Detained In Hyderabad Amid Group 1 Aspirants Protests Seeking Exam Postponement
Group 1 services aspirants are holding protests in Hyderabad seeking postponement of the Mains exam to be held from October 21 to 27.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Police detains Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar who staged a protest with Group 1 services aspirants in Hyderabad | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:02 IST, October 19th 2024