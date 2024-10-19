sb.scorecardresearch
  • Union Minister Detained In Hyderabad Amid Group 1 Aspirants Protests Seeking Exam Postponement

Published 20:02 IST, October 19th 2024

Union Minister Detained In Hyderabad Amid Group 1 Aspirants Protests Seeking Exam Postponement

Group 1 services aspirants are holding protests in Hyderabad seeking postponement of the Mains exam to be held from October 21 to 27.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hyderabad
Police detains Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar who staged a protest with Group 1 services aspirants in Hyderabad | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
20:02 IST, October 19th 2024