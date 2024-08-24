sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • US Approves Sale of Advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare Equipment to India Worth 52.8 Million

Published 11:11 IST, August 24th 2024

US Approves Sale of Advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare Equipment to India Worth 52.8 Million

According to the US agency, India has requested to purchase various types of sonobuoys, which are crucial for anti-submarine warfare operations.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin | Image: X/ @rajnathsingh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:11 IST, August 24th 2024