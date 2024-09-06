sb.scorecardresearch
  • Uttarakhand: Houses in Bageshwar Villages Develop Cracks, Villagers Blame Soapstone Mining

Published 16:42 IST, September 6th 2024

Uttarakhand: Houses in Bageshwar Villages Develop Cracks, Villagers Blame Soapstone Mining

Around 1,000 people had to leave their homes in Joshimath, recently renamed Jyotirmath, in early 2023 when large cracks appeared on the walls and floors.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Uttarakhand: Houses in Bageshwar villages develop cracks, villagers blame soapstone mining
Houses in Bageshwar villages develop cracks, villagers blame soapstone mining in Uttarakhand | Image: ANI/Representative
