sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Varanasi: Girl Student Drowns in Ganga While Taking Selfie, 2 Others Killed While Trying to Save Her

Published 13:09 IST, August 25th 2024

Varanasi: Girl Student Drowns in Ganga While Taking Selfie, 2 Others Killed While Trying to Save Her

They were taking selfies near a jetty when girl fell into the river. In an attempt to rescue her, Vaibhav and Rishi jumped into the Ganga but were swept away.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Five boys drown in two ponds in Assam
Three Students Drown in Ganga at Varanasi Ghat | Image: PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:48 IST, August 25th 2024