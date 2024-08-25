Published 13:09 IST, August 25th 2024
Varanasi: Girl Student Drowns in Ganga While Taking Selfie, 2 Others Killed While Trying to Save Her
They were taking selfies near a jetty when girl fell into the river. In an attempt to rescue her, Vaibhav and Rishi jumped into the Ganga but were swept away.
Three Students Drown in Ganga at Varanasi Ghat | Image: PTI/representative
