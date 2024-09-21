Published 19:01 IST, September 21st 2024
Very Emotional Moment As Kejriwal Is No Longer The CM: Atishi In Her First Address As Delhi CM
Atishi, in her first address after taking oath, said it was an emotional moment for her as Arvind Kejriwal was no longer the CM of the national capital.
Very Emotional Moment As Kejriwal Is No Longer The CM: Atishi In Her First Address As Delhi CM | Image: PTI
