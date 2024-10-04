sb.scorecardresearch

  • VIDEO: Agra Teacher Dies of Heart Attack After Scammers Lie About Daughter's Sex Racket

Published 10:28 IST, October 4th 2024

VIDEO: Agra Teacher Dies of Heart Attack After Scammers Lie About Daughter's Sex Racket

A teacher in Agra died due to cardiac arrest after she allegedly got a call from cyber fraudsters that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
On September 30, the fraudsters allegedly threatened the teacher and demanded ₹one lakh to not disclose the matter,
On September 30, the fraudsters allegedly threatened the teacher and demanded ₹one lakh to not disclose the matter, | Image: X
  • 2 min read
10:28 IST, October 4th 2024