Published 10:28 IST, October 4th 2024
VIDEO: Agra Teacher Dies of Heart Attack After Scammers Lie About Daughter's Sex Racket
A teacher in Agra died due to cardiac arrest after she allegedly got a call from cyber fraudsters that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal.
On September 30, the fraudsters allegedly threatened the teacher and demanded ₹one lakh to not disclose the matter, | Image: X
