  • VIDEO: Paraglider Falls In Tehri Lake During Training Session | Here's What Happens Next

Published 16:51 IST, October 11th 2024

VIDEO: Paraglider Falls In Tehri Lake During Training Session | Here's What Happens Next

The incident took place near Koti Colony, where the man identified as 26-year-old Rishi from Nainital, plunged into the lake.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Paragliding Trainee Rescued After Falling Into Uttarakhand’s Tehri Lake During Training Program
Paragliding Trainee Rescued After Falling Into Uttarakhand’s Tehri Lake During Training Program | Image: Republic Digital
