WATCH: Murshidabad Violence: BJP Leader Calls Mamata 'Modern-Day Jinnah,' Says 'TMC Working Like Muslim League’

Murshidabad: Amid the escalating tension in West Bengal's Murshidabad over massive violent protests surrounding the Waqf Amendment Act, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh equated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Calling the TMC Chief Banerjee 'modern-day Jinnah,' Chugh, on Sunday, further said the TMC was operating like ‘Muslim League.’

Chugh told ANI, “Mamata Banerjee doing what Jinnah. Today, her image has been established as a modern Jinnah and her party is doing what the Muslim League did in the 1940s. Even then, the people in power were blindfolded. Banerjee's mysterious silence even after three people were killed in Waqf violence in Murshidabad is shameful, highly condemnable and painful. Mamata government has been continuously compromising on the safety of Hindus in the name of minority appeasement.”

The West Bengal Police have detained 150 people over the violent protests that claimed three lives. Sufficient police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other impacted areas to ensure peace.