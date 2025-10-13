'Will She Say The Same For Men?' CPI(M) Leader Md Salim Lashes Out At Mamata Banerjee Over Her Remarks On Durgapur Gangrape Case

"Will she say the same for men?" CPI(M) leader Md Salim slams Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on Durgapur gangrape case | Image: X

CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary, Mohammed Salim, launched a sharp attack against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "girls should not be allowed to go out at night" remarks after a medical student was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Salim asked if Mamata Banerjee would say the same for men in the State.

"Men and Women are equal, does Mamata Banerjee accept this or not? Will she say the same for men? Women of all ages are feeling insecure in West Bengal right now...Police and law and order have collapsed in Bengal," he said.

Alleging police protection for criminals, Salim said that the Mamata Banerjee government is at odds with the ideology of visionary leaders, including Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, who worked for the upliftment of women.

"She is a woman CM and restricting women, is there a Taliban rule here? Women can't walk freely at night; they can't go out for a job. WB police completely botched up the investigation, protecting the criminals...Their mentality and thought process are completely at odds with the ideology of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Vidya Sagar, and leftist movements," the CPI(M) State Secretary said.

West Bengal CM's remarks have sparked a row across India, with several political leaders criticising her.

Earlier today, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida strongly criticised Mamata Banerjee's remarks.

Terming the remarks an "insult" to women in West Bengal, Parida said that a woman Chief Minister has “disappointed.”

Sharing an X post, the Odisha Deputy CM wrote, “A woman leader like Mamata Banerjee, known as 'Didi,' and a woman Chief Minister, has disappointed women with her remark that 'girls should not go out at night.' This statement has not only shocked and insulted me but also the four crore ninety lakh women in West Bengal.”

Pravati Parida asked the West Bengal CM to submit in writing that she lacks compassion for the survivor.

"Instead of ensuring justice for victims, bringing gender-based inequality and questioning the rights of girls is not the prerogative of the Chief Minister. And if there is no compassion for an Odia girl survivor, let the Odisha government know in writing. We can understand the concerns of our children even in your state," she wrote.

Calling Banerjee's remarks "utterly deplorable", she added, “It is utterly deplorable to lack a sense of shame. If girls cannot expect empathy, safety, and rights from a woman Chief Minister, then from whom can they expect it?”

On Sunday, Mamata Banerjee made a shocking statement, advising colleges not to allow girls to go outside at night after the alleged gangrape in Durgapur.

"I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people," Mamata Banerjee said.