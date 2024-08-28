Published 15:25 IST, August 28th 2024
'Will Strike Terror Into Their Heart': Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind's Brazen Threat to India
Farhatullah Ghori, the mastermind behind Rameshwaram Cafe Blast has shared a video on Telegram, calling for terror attacks against India.
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Ananya Srivastava
Edited by: Himanshu Shekhar
Farhatullah Ghori's Terror Threats for India | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
14:19 IST, August 28th 2024