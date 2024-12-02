'Will You Give Rs 1500 to Parents?' Owaisi Asks Bhagwat Over '3-Kid’ Remark

New Delhi: A verbal confrontation has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), over recent remarks made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. For the unversed, Bhagwat's comments, suggesting a "fertility rate of three" is necessary for societal survival, have sparked criticism and rebuttals.

What Was Bhagwat’s Remarks

During the Kathale Kul Sammelan in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Bhagwat expressed concern about population decline. “The decline in population is a matter of concern. Modern population science says that when the fertility rate of a society goes below 2.1, that society vanishes from the earth. The society gets destroyed even without any crisis. In this way, many languages and societies have disappeared. The population should not fall below 2.1. Our country's population policy was decided in 1998 or 2002, and it also mentions that the population of a society should not be less than 2.1. We need more than two or three; this is what population science says. The number is important for the survival of society,” Bhagwat explained.

Owaisi Questions Bhagwat

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi took to questioning Bhagwat's logic and intentions. He asked, “I want to ask Mohan Bhagwat, what will he give people for giving birth to more children. Will he give Rs 1500 into the bank accounts of those who give birth to more children? Will he introduce a scheme for this?... When Mohan Bhagwat is trying to make a near one as the CM, then he might as well introduce a scheme for this.”

BJP Defends Bhagwat