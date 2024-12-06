Yogi Adityanath Government Invokes ESMA In UP, Bans Strikes For 6 Months

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has made a significant move, ordering a ban on strikes in the state for government employees and officials. The Yogi Adityanath government has reportedly banned strikes in UP for the next 6 months. According to the reports, the decision was taken in the wake of the strike called by the employees of the electricity department starting on December 7. The state government has implemented the ban using the Essential Services Maintenance Act, which applies to all services, corporations and employees working in corporations associated with the state government.