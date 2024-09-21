Published 14:55 IST, September 21st 2024
'Your Car is Almost Size of My Mother's House': When PM Modi Shared Story About His Home With Obama
This statement by PM Modi surprised the US President while the two were sitting in the considerably large luxurious limousine.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'Your Car is Almost Size of My Mother's House': When PM Modi Shared Story About His Home With Obama | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:55 IST, September 21st 2024