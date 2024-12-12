Good News: Tablets for More Than 23,000 Brilliant Students from Classes 8th, 10th, and 12th

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Chief Minister is going to inaugurate the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, and 8020 smart classrooms will also be inaugurated soon. These smart classrooms set up in around 4010 government schools all over the state.

Adoption Across the State

A dedicated team and a standard package is being set up by CIET-NCERT in collaboration with NIC to help states/UTs initiate NDEAR VSK. This package will help state the software aspect of the VSK and will enable versions that will have few standard data integration and visualization out of the box for 4-6 programs like DIKSHA, USIDE, NAS, PM Poshan, PGI. etc. The state may choose to adopt the same and can later build on top of it too.

A workshop will be conducted with the states/UTs on the same so that their efforts are in alignment with the NDEAR principles.

Laptops and Tablets for Students

Around this time, 8020 smart classrooms would be inaugurated in 4010 government schools across the state, costing around 9624 lakh rupees.

In addition, tablets will be handed to 23,100 deserving students in grades 8th, 10th, and 12th, as well as 75,325 skill kits in seven sectors such as agriculture, automobile, beauty and wellness, healthcare, fashion cosmetics, and plumbing.