LIVE-BLOG
Published 15:38 IST, October 9th 2024
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (09.10.2024): Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 Wednesday Draw OUT
The Thiruvonam Bumper is one of six major bumper lotteries, with the Onam Bumper draw taking place every October at 3 PM. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the Bumper lottery's code is "BR," which includes the draw number. The first prize winner will receive a massive ₹25 crore. Scroll down for the complete list of Thiruvonam Bumper BR 99 winners.
- Info
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk