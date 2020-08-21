Fortnite – How To Get The Chomp SR. Skin

Cosmetics have become a massive part of Fortnite. Since the game’s inception, there has been a transition from focus on Fortnite stats to skins and other wearable features for many players who want to express themselves on the battlefield. There are many different skins that have been made available for players to cater to a lot of different styles. These have been made purchasable in the Fortnite item shop, as well as being made part of battle passes, and rewards for buying particular products.

The rarity of skins varies throughout the game, depending on how they were gained in the first place. One such skin was the Fortnite Chomp Sr. Skin, which became popular amongst Fortnite players initially back in Chapter 1.

What is the Fortnite Chomp Sr. Skin?

As for the particular skin that we are talking about here, the Chomp Sr. Skin is an outfit in Fortnite that sees players taking “a bite out of victory.” It is considered to be a part of the Legendary Fortnite outfits, and was a part of the Chomp set. As well as the skin, the Chomp set also featured three cosmetic Fortnite items; Chomp JR, Laser Chomp, and Shark Fin.

The character was first released back in July 2018. Though Fortnite was popular at this time, it finds itself with an even higher playerbase now. This means that there is a certain amount of rarity attached to the outfit for players to seek out. You may remember its initial release back in Chapter 1 Season 5.

How Do You Get the Chomp SR. Skin?

Even if you are a casual Fortnite player, it won’t have taken you long to realise that there is a certain aquatic theme attached to the game at the moment. The introduction of the new season in Fortnite chapter 2 gave us a flooding like no other we have seen before, and completely changed the dynamic of the landscape. This introduced a lot of water-based changes as to be expected, some of which were very welcome.

Whilst we saw new features such as vehicles, sharks, and much more to enjoy, there was also the welcome return of a past skin. That’s right, the Chomp SR. Skin came back with a vengeance not long ago, so players could get themselves enthralled with the whole shark-based theme that appears to be going on right now.

With that in mind, if players wanted to purchase the Fortnite skin, then you will first have to make sure that the skin is in fact in rotation. Secondly, you will need to bag yourself some V-bucks to get the Fortnite skin itself. To be exact, the skin when listed costs 2,000 V-bucks.

The Chomp SR. Skin before it made its return to Fortnite was considered one of the rarer cosmetics. You could easily find it in a bunch of top 10 to 25 lists on what the rarest cosmetics in Fortnite are. This may have died down a little now seeing as it has been brought back during this season, but its still something that is well sought after by a number of players. And when you take into consideration the theme of this latest season, you can see why many would be after it. If you do happen to have it in your list of Fortnite skins, wear it with pride and be the envy of your fellow shark enthusiasts.

