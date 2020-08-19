Fortnite Release 'Astro-Not' Challenge, Players Ask 'Where Is The Spaceship?'

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that have been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. Fortnight is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. There are a number of different skins and features for your in-game avatar that can be utilized by a player. Read more to know about Fortnite.

Makers release a new Astro-Not Challenge

The makers recently released a new set of weekly challenges for the players that have been creating a buzz amongst the gaming community. The players have been asking about the new “Astro-Not” Challenge. It a very simple quest and completing this challenge will give the player a reward of 14,000 XP.

Earlier, the pliers were supposed to find the missing parts for a downed Ancient Ship. This has now been continued and the players now need to just find the spaceship in Fortnite and the mission will be completed. But a number of players have been asking about the location of the spaceship in Fortnite. Well, we have picked this question and answered it. Read more to know “where is the spaceship in Fortnite?”.

Where is the spaceship in Fortnite?

Finding the spaceship is the main objective to complete the Astro-Not mission. To do the same, players need to head towards South. They need to reach Apres Ski, near the coast between Misty Meadow and Rickety Rig. One the player reaches that location, they will be able to spot the abandoned spaceship and Fortnite’s Astro-Not mission will start.

The spaceship will light up, which will indicate that the mission has been completed. This could just be a glimpse into the future of Fortnite as the Astro-Not mission is extremely small. The players have been waiting for the entire story to be revealed and how this mission connect with the entire game’s storyline.

More about Fortnite

Recently, Fortnite BR recently tweeted that “The original constructor joins the battlefield.” This certainly got the fans excited and even curious to find the new constructor. Reportedly, the “original constructor” that the maker sare referring to is Penny. Penny represents the constructor class and is even a model for many different subclasses.

A number of different BR skins have already reached the STW mode of the game. But this will be the first time an STW skin is making a step into the BR mode. This was one of the most searched items by the fans recently.

#Fortnite News Update: Coming Soon

"The original constructor joins the battlefield." pic.twitter.com/KsZSfjxOAY — fnbr.co - Fortnite Cosmetics (@FortniteDaily) August 13, 2020

