How To Install Fortnite On IOS? Steps By Step Guide To Reinstall App

Fortnite was removed from Apple’s App Store serves permanently. This had been done because of the Epic Games legal and regulatory fight against Apple. But the game is still not gone entirely. There are some ways to play the game on your iPhone. Read more to know about Fortnite.

How to Install Fortnite on ios?

There are still ways to download Fortnite back on your Apple device. But here’s the condition, it will only work for players who have already installed the game in the past. It does not matter if the application was offloaded or deleted manually from the device. That means this method will not be applicable to the players who are downloading Fortnite for the first time. Well, here are the steps to install Fortnite on ios.

Select the “My Purchases” option that is available on theApp Store.

Then select the “purchased” option

Select “My Purchases” to open your app directory of all iOS apps that were ever downloaded.

Search for “Fortnite.”

If the app is visible, then select the cloud icon

The app download will begin

More about Fortnite

Epic Games has filed legal papers in response to Apple, read more here: https://t.co/c4sgvxQUvb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

Epic Games had released a legal statement regarding Fortnite being banned from Apple’s servers. They said that the removal of Fortnite is "yet another example of major organizations flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100% monopoly over the market for in-app payments on phones”. Epic Games also released a Tweet regarding the same and created a PR campaign against Apple. They even recreated Nike’s 1984 advertisement which was related to their fight with IBM 36 years ago. After just hours of this Tweet, Fortnite player started supporting Epic and also started #FreeFortnite, a hashtag that has since been trending on Twitter.

A number of fans have been supporting the makers of Fortnite through their social media posts. They have bee sharing their thought with #FreeFortnite that has been dominating the social media lately. Some popular faces of the gaming industry have also shared their thought about the same. A popular Youtuber, Steven Boogie2988 Williams took to his Twitter and wrote, “Wanna know what’s stupid about this #freefortnite thing? This was all done to try to bypass the % fee that the apple store takes from sales in-app. But other games already solved this by selling directly to them through their own launchers or website or pc. Like the EPIC STORE??”

