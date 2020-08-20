Fortnite Players Speculate A Marvel And Epic Games Collaboration; Read Here

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that has been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. Fortnite is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Read more to know about Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 4 could have a collaboration with Marvel

The players have been waiting for the Season 4 of Fortnite to be released. Usually, the makers do not announce the theme of the next season. But they certainly do collaborate with huge companies like DC and Marvel. They recently collaborated with DC and had released an Aquaman themed avatar and map in their game.

Thus, there are a number of speculations by the fans about makers collaborating with Marvel for their Season 4. After looking at all the clues and rumours a guess could indicate collaboration with Marvel in Season 4.

A popular data-miner, Hypex also released a Tweet about the same. He wrote, “I've seen some of you guess this already, but yeah Season 4 *MIGHT* be Marvel-themed, and Thor & his hammer are gonna be cosmetics (this is via my source) Also the trailer might start with a girl cornered in some alleyway by armed skins and she gets saved”.

Usually, Epic Games do like to keep their updates as a secret. All the details indicate that Thor and Galactus could be making their way to Fortnite in Season 4. The players have been waiting for the new Season to be launched after so much anticipated that has been created around it.

More about Fortnite

The makers recently released a new set of weekly challenges for the players that have been creating abuzz amongst the gaming community. The players have been asking about the new “Astro-Not” Challenge. It a very simple quest and completing this challenge will give the player a reward of 14,000 XP.

Earlier, the pliers were supposed to find the missing parts for a downed Ancient Ship. This has now been continued and the players now need to just find the spaceship in Fortnite and the mission will be completed. Finding the spaceship is the main objective to complete the Astro-Not mission. To do the same, players need to head towards South. They need to reach Apres Ski, near the coast between Misty Meadow and Rickety Rig.

