How To Mute Players In Fortnite? 2 Easy Methods To Mute Players

Fortnite Season 4 is going to arrive soon with new challenges and missions which require a player to give their best shot at completing them and earning more rewards. The survival game has been intriguing numerous gamers in the community with its unique gaming interface and collaborations. This is why many players have started playing the game, especially during this lockdown. However, with such a vast user base, people find many players joining matches from different places. While some teammates can be fun to play with, some can be excruciatingly annoying. Muting is one of the options that you can opt for to avoid getting distracted or any argument. This is why many players are wondering about how to mute players in Fortnite. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to mute players in Fortnite?

When you enter a match, you can hear all the players playing with you. This sometimes causes a huge ruckus and confusion. As it is an aggressive game, many end up having a huge verbal fight during the game. As Epic Games understands that ignorance is bliss, it has an interface to mute players in the game. Follow the below-given steps to learn how to mute players in Fortnite.

How to mute Fortnite chat?

There is a way that a user can mute Fortnite chat altogether, all they need to do is go to Settings

Now, navigate to the 'Sound' tab.

Then, near the bottom of the list of options, you will find 'Voice chat' toggle. Here you can turn the voice chat on or off as per your wish.

Choose 'Off' and it will mute Fortnite chat altogether, including public voice chat with randomly-matched players, as well as with any friends in duos or squads.

How to mute teammates in Fortnite chat?

Join a lobby and once you are in a Fortnite game, press 'Escape' on the keyboard or Pause on consoles to open the menu that shows you all of the options.

To mute teammates in Fortnite, hover the mouse over their Player card and double-click or use your joystick and press the corresponding button that appears on-screen.

This will mute your teammate's voice channel specifically.

