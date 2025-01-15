The Celebration of Indian Festivals Like Diwali in Canadian Cities

New Delhi, India: Just because you’re outside of India, it doesn’t mean that you cannot celebrate Diwali. The sacred Festival of Lights is important to Indians, and the season is marked by communities right across the world.

Many Canadian cities take part and locations such as Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver are especially busy with fairs and other ways to acknowledge the event. Because of its importance, it’s essential to mark Diwali, no matter where you happen to be in the world.

An Introduction to Diwali

Diwali literally translates as ‘row of lighted lamps’ and it’s chiefly a Hindu celebration. There are, however, variations on the theme marked in similar religions such as Sikhism and Jainism It’s also referred to as the Festival of Light because of the many oil lights, known as diyas, which are placed in houses and public places. It's intended to signify the spiritual battle between light and darkness, and that’s why so many of those lamps light up the festival.



As the Hindu calendar is based on the movements of the Moon, Diwali is a moveable feast, but it is always celebrated around October and November. There are many traditions and celebrations taking place over Diwali, but how closely do Canadian cities match the festival back in India?

Leading Lights

Some of the biggest Indian communities in Canada lie in those three cities previously mentioned. Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver host significant numbers of ex-pats and these locations fully embrace Diwali each year.

Over time, many with Indian heritage have been born in Canada, and that helps to build a thriving multicultural society. All three of those cities are home to big Indian communities, and Diwali is a busy time for them.

Across the three cities, there will be many fairs in place. Some will involve sellers with traditional Indian garments and other items. There will also be many food stalls, and each fair is likely to showcase some cultural entertainment from musicians and dancers.



Gambling games are often played in Canada by Indians during the festival, Indians generally consider it auspicious to gamble during Diwali, this originates from a legend that a Hindu deity played a dice game on the fourth day of Diwali and she won. While some Hindus believe Lakshmi can be invoked through gambling. Gambling games have come a long way from simplistic dice games, Canadian residents have a huge range of options at an online casino, including the traditional favorites such as roulette and blackjack, as well as themed games such as the Diwali Lights online slot.

Sport is important to Indians in Canada too and the country has begun to host significant cricket matches. It’s one of the many additional options that Canada can provide for anyone celebrating Diwali, and it underlines the importance of tradition to expats living in the country.

Keeping Tradition Alive

India celebrates other festivals throughout the calendar year, and while Diwali is its most colorful, it’s important to mark each one. Holi is a festival taking place each spring and it brings alive all the beautiful colours of the season.



Spring is a time of hope and new life, and Holi acknowledges this. Like Diwali, it’s a time to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, and while Holi isn’t as big a festival, it is celebrated by Hindus across the world.



The festival of Kumbh Mela is different from Diwali and Holi as it involves a pilgrimage. Every year, followers of the Hindu faith will travel to sacred places and bathe in India’s great rivers, the Ganges and the Yamuna.



While many Canadians with Indian heritage will not be making the pilgrimage, it’s still important to acknowledge and celebrate Kumbh Mela. The festival traditionally takes place in early February each year, and it’s a time when many fairs will take place around Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto.



Other important festivals and events include Navratri and Taj Mahotsav. There are busy times of the year for all Indians living in Canada, and it’s important for their cities to offer a welcoming environment in which they can celebrate.

Combining Cultures