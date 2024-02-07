English
Debunking Common Cat Myths: Separating Fact From Fiction

Do you still believe that black cats are harbingers of bad luck? Well, we are here to debunk some of these cat myths for you.

Debunking cat myths
Debunking cat myths | Image:Unsplash
Cats have been companions to humans for centuries. We have domesticated and petted them for hundreds of years, yet myths and misconceptions about these enigmatic creatures persist. It's time to debunk some common cat myths and shed light on the true nature of these fascinating felines.

The black cat myth

Many people continue to believe that a path that has been crossed once by a black cat becomes an unlucky road to tread until crossed by someone else. However, there is no scientific backing to this and absolutely no reason to believe that this myth is true.

Representative image of the black cat myth | Unsplash

Cats always land on their feet

While cats are remarkably agile and possess a righting reflex, it's a myth that they always land on their feet. Cats need adequate time and space to execute a mid-air twist. In falls from shorter distances or without sufficient time, they may not land on their feet, and injuries can occur.

Cats hate water

The stereotype that all cats despise water is not universal. While many cats are not fond of water, some breeds, like the turkish van, are known to enjoy swimming. Additionally, individual personalities play a significant role, some cats may tolerate or even like water if introduced gradually and positively.

Cats can see in total darkness

Cats have excellent night vision, thanks to a higher number of rod cells in their retinas. However, they cannot see in total darkness. Like humans, they need some ambient light to navigate their surroundings effectively.

Cats cannot see in total darkness | Image: Unsplash

Cats always purr when happy

While purring is often associated with contentment, cats may also purr when in pain, distress, or unwell. It's a multi-faceted behaviour that can serve various purposes, including self-soothing and communication.

Cats are solitary animals

Contrary to the belief that cats are strictly solitary creatures, many cats enjoy socialising and forming strong bonds with their human companions. Some cat breeds, like the Maine coon, are particularly known for their sociable nature.

Cats should drink milk

Contrary to popular belief, not all cats are lactose intolerant, but many are. Adult cats often lose the ability to digest lactose, leading to stomach upset and diarrhea. Offering water is a safer and more appropriate way to keep your cat hydrated.

