English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:21 IST

Debunking Common Dog Myths: Separating Fact From Fiction For Your Furry Friends

Understanding the truth behind these dog myths promotes better care and strengthens the bond between humans and their furry friends.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Debunking dog myths
Debunking dog myths | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Dogs, our faithful companions, often fall victim to misconceptions that have been perpetuated over time. Just like myths associated with cats, dogs are often subjected to baseless myths. Let's dispel some of these common dog myths to ensure a better understanding of our four-legged friends.

Dogs only see in black and white

Contrary to popular belief, dogs can see colour, although their spectrum is more limited compared to humans. While they don't perceive the full range of colours, they can distinguish between shades of blue and yellow. The idea that dogs see the world in black and white is a misconception.

Dogs can see some shades between blue and yellow | Image: Unsplash

A warm, dry nose means a sick dog

A cold or wet nose doesn't necessarily indicate good health, nor does a warm, dry nose suggest illness. Dogs' noses can vary in temperature and moisture throughout the day. Instead of relying on nose conditions, observe other signs like appetite, energy levels, and overall behaviour for a more accurate health assessment.

One human year equals seven dog years

The "One year equals seven" formula is an oversimplification. Dogs age differently based on factors like size and breed. Small breeds tend to age more slowly than larger ones. A more accurate way to estimate dog years is to consider the first year as equivalent to around 15 human years, with subsequent years varying.

Dogs age faster in the first year | Image: Unsplash

Dogs eat grass only when sick

While it's true that some dogs may eat grass when feeling unwell, many dogs nibble on grass regularly without any health issues. This behaviour is often considered normal, and some theories suggest it could be related to dietary or behavioural needs. It's not always a cause for concern.

A wagging tail means a happy dog

While a wagging tail is often associated with a happy dog, it's not the sole indicator of their emotional state. Dogs may wag their tails for various reasons, including excitement, anxiety, or even aggression. Pay attention to other body language cues, such as ear position and overall demeanour, to accurately interpret their feelings.

You can't teach old dogs new tricks

Contrary to the saying, dogs can learn new tricks at any age. While younger dogs may pick up commands more quickly, older dogs are often more patient and receptive to training. Consistency, positive reinforcement, and patience are key when teaching new behaviours, regardless of age.

Dogs can be taught tricks at any age | Image: Unsplash

All dogs love belly rubs

While many dogs enjoy belly rubs, it's not a universal preference. Some dogs may not feel comfortable exposing their belly, and attempting to do so can lead to anxiety or stress. Always pay attention to your dog's cues and respect their individual preferences.
 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s Faction Proposes 3 Names For Their Party

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement