Dogs, our faithful companions, often fall victim to misconceptions that have been perpetuated over time. Just like myths associated with cats, dogs are often subjected to baseless myths. Let's dispel some of these common dog myths to ensure a better understanding of our four-legged friends.

Dogs only see in black and white

Contrary to popular belief, dogs can see colour, although their spectrum is more limited compared to humans. While they don't perceive the full range of colours, they can distinguish between shades of blue and yellow. The idea that dogs see the world in black and white is a misconception.

Dogs can see some shades between blue and yellow | Image: Unsplash

A warm, dry nose means a sick dog

A cold or wet nose doesn't necessarily indicate good health, nor does a warm, dry nose suggest illness. Dogs' noses can vary in temperature and moisture throughout the day. Instead of relying on nose conditions, observe other signs like appetite, energy levels, and overall behaviour for a more accurate health assessment.

One human year equals seven dog years

The "One year equals seven" formula is an oversimplification. Dogs age differently based on factors like size and breed. Small breeds tend to age more slowly than larger ones. A more accurate way to estimate dog years is to consider the first year as equivalent to around 15 human years, with subsequent years varying.

Dogs age faster in the first year | Image: Unsplash

Dogs eat grass only when sick

While it's true that some dogs may eat grass when feeling unwell, many dogs nibble on grass regularly without any health issues. This behaviour is often considered normal, and some theories suggest it could be related to dietary or behavioural needs. It's not always a cause for concern.

A wagging tail means a happy dog

While a wagging tail is often associated with a happy dog, it's not the sole indicator of their emotional state. Dogs may wag their tails for various reasons, including excitement, anxiety, or even aggression. Pay attention to other body language cues, such as ear position and overall demeanour, to accurately interpret their feelings.

You can't teach old dogs new tricks

Contrary to the saying, dogs can learn new tricks at any age. While younger dogs may pick up commands more quickly, older dogs are often more patient and receptive to training. Consistency, positive reinforcement, and patience are key when teaching new behaviours, regardless of age.

Dogs can be taught tricks at any age | Image: Unsplash

All dogs love belly rubs

While many dogs enjoy belly rubs, it's not a universal preference. Some dogs may not feel comfortable exposing their belly, and attempting to do so can lead to anxiety or stress. Always pay attention to your dog's cues and respect their individual preferences.

