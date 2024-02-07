Advertisement

As winter descends and daylight decreases, your feline companion demands heightened care and attention. The dropping temperatures pose a risk to your cat's well-being, potentially inducing lethargy. In regions like Delhi-NCR with elevated pollution levels, the threat to your cat's respiratory health intensifies and it increases the necessity for a strategic shift to indoor living.

Here are some ways to tackle this:-

Indoor sanctuary

Optimal protection against outdoor pollution mandates keeping your cat indoors, especially during the season's severe air quality episodes. Restrict exposure by keeping doors and windows mostly closed and shield your pet from eye and nose irritation, pulmonary distress and skin conditions induced by air pollution.\

Maintain warmth

Prevent the effects of temperature fluctuations by maintaining a warm home environment, especially during chilly nights. Employ heaters to raise ambient temperature and cover your cat's sleeping area with blankets to provide insulation, avoiding the risk of catching a cold.

Enhance nutrition

Adjust your pet's diet to align with winter's demands. Consult your veterinarian for potential multivitamin supplementation to protect your cat's immunity against changing weather. Ensure a nutritious and varied diet, offering small, frequent portions throughout the day to meet essential vitamin and nutrient requirements.

Pollution-free living

Mitigate health risks by keeping your home pollutant-free. Employ a high-quality vacuum to eliminate small dust particles that may contribute to respiratory problems, infections, and dust allergies, particularly when coupled with winter conditions and heightened pollution.

Indoor exercise routine

Compensate for limited outdoor activities by encouraging indoor exercises. Engage your cat in light activities such as playing with toys or chasing a ball to maintain agility and prevent excessive lethargy.

Hydration monitoring

Despite a nutritious diet, ensure your cat stays hydrated during winter. Monitor water intake closely, supplementing with milk if necessary. Adequate fluids are crucial for maintaining your pet's health, especially when reduced winter thirst may lead to health issues.