Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 00:44 IST

From Monitoring Hydration To Nutrition Check, Here's How To Take Care Of Your Cat Amid Season Change

Finding ways to keep your cat healthy amid the season change and increasing pollution? Here are some tips for you.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Cat
Cat | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As winter descends and daylight decreases, your feline companion demands heightened care and attention. The dropping temperatures pose a risk to your cat's well-being, potentially inducing lethargy. In regions like Delhi-NCR with elevated pollution levels, the threat to your cat's respiratory health intensifies and it increases the necessity for a strategic shift to indoor living.

Here are some ways to tackle this:-

Indoor sanctuary

Optimal protection against outdoor pollution mandates keeping your cat indoors, especially during the season's severe air quality episodes. Restrict exposure by keeping doors and windows mostly closed and shield your pet from eye and nose irritation, pulmonary distress and skin conditions induced by air pollution.\

Advertisement

Maintain warmth

Prevent the effects of temperature fluctuations by maintaining a warm home environment, especially during chilly nights. Employ heaters to raise ambient temperature and cover your cat's sleeping area with blankets to provide insulation, avoiding the risk of catching a cold.

Advertisement

Enhance nutrition

Adjust your pet's diet to align with winter's demands. Consult your veterinarian for potential multivitamin supplementation to protect your cat's immunity against changing weather. Ensure a nutritious and varied diet, offering small, frequent portions throughout the day to meet essential vitamin and nutrient requirements.

Advertisement

Pollution-free living

Mitigate health risks by keeping your home pollutant-free. Employ a high-quality vacuum to eliminate small dust particles that may contribute to respiratory problems, infections, and dust allergies, particularly when coupled with winter conditions and heightened pollution.

Advertisement

Indoor exercise routine

Compensate for limited outdoor activities by encouraging indoor exercises. Engage your cat in light activities such as playing with toys or chasing a ball to maintain agility and prevent excessive lethargy.

Advertisement

Hydration monitoring

Despite a nutritious diet, ensure your cat stays hydrated during winter. Monitor water intake closely, supplementing with milk if necessary. Adequate fluids are crucial for maintaining your pet's health, especially when reduced winter thirst may lead to health issues.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 22:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World11 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  3. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement