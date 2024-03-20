×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Fun Summertime Activities To Plan With Your Pets

With these fun summer activities, you can make the most of the season and create cherished memories with your beloved pets.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dog Italy
A representative image of a dog. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Although every day is the perfect day to spend time with your precious pets, summertime is special. The sun shines bright and it's the perfect time to enjoy outdoor adventures with your furry friends. Summer provides ample opportunities for bonding and creating lasting memories with your pets. Whether you have a dog, cat, or other furry companion, here are some fun summer activities to plan together.

Beach or pool day

Take advantage of the warm weather by planning a beach or pool day with your dog. Many beaches allow pets, providing plenty of space for them to run, play, and splash in the waves. Pack some beach toys, a frisbee, and plenty of fresh water to keep your pet hydrated. For community pools, find out the ones that allow dogs.

Enjoy a beach day with your dog | Image: Unsplash

Hiking adventures

Explore the great outdoors and hit the trails with your dog for a scenic hike. Choose dog-friendly hiking trails with varying levels of difficulty to suit your pet's fitness level. Bring along plenty of water, snacks, and a collapsible bowl for your furry companion. Take breaks along the way to enjoy the scenery and let your pet rest and recharge.

Ice cream date

Treat your pet to a delicious frozen treat on a hot summer day. Make homemade pet-friendly ice cream using ingredients like yoghurt, bananas, peanut butter, and fruit. Serve the ice cream in small portions or freeze it in silicone moulds for convenient portion control. Your pet will love cooling off with a tasty and refreshing treat.

Enjoy ice cream date with your dog | Image: Unsplash

Outdoor picnic

Plan a picnic in the park and invite your pet to join in the fun. Pack a picnic basket with pet-friendly treats, snacks, and a cosy blanket for lounging. Find a shady spot under a tree and enjoy a leisurely afternoon of relaxation, games, and quality time with your furry friend. Don't forget to bring along a few toys to keep your pet entertained.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

