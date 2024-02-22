English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 13:23 IST

Green Anaconda Found In Amazon Forest, The 200kg Species Said To Be The Largest Snake In The World

Measuring 26 feet and weighing 200 kg, the Northern green anaconda is the largest and heaviest snake in the world.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Northern green anaconda
Northern green anaconda | Image:Prof. dr. Freek Vonk on Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Scientists were filming for the upcoming Nat Geo series Pole to Pole with actor Will Smith, as part of a two-decade-long effort to study the genetic differences among anaconda species, encountered a reptilian colossus measuring 26 feet and weighing 200 kg, in Ecuador. This is now touted to be the largest snake species in the world.

The majestic green anaconda

According to an MDPI journal, ‘Disentangling the Anacondas: Revealing a New Green Species and Rethinking Yellows’, the scientists previously thought that it was just a single snake species, while it is actually two. The Northern green anaconda's (scientific name - Eunectes akayima) reclassification has clarified that not only is it way bigger than its Southern counterpart, but it is also very different and a new species altogether. Even in the green anaconda species, the female is bigger, with a larger appetite than the male species.

Advertisement

The heaviest and largest snake

The green anaconda | Image: Instagram - Prof. dr. Freek Vonk

Scientists have managed to unravel compelling information about its divergence from its closest relative, the southern green anaconda, earlier believed to be the same snake species. The newly identified species branched from its known counterpart approximately 10 million years ago. These snakes feed on caimans, capybara, deer, and tapirs and kill their prey by coiling around them and then constricting them. The majestic green anaconda can hunt its prey even underwater.

Advertisement

What does the discovery mean?

The discovery of this giant anaconda not only expands our understanding of the biodiversity within the Amazon rainforest but also emphasises on the critical importance of conservation efforts for these rare species in our ecosystem. It also reiterates the fact that there are many things in this diverse world that we have yet to stumble upon. Just when we think we know it all, nature has a way of surprising us.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 13:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

14 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

14 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

14 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

14 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

14 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

18 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

21 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

21 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

21 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

21 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Unlearning muscle memory: Challenges that face PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi to Launch Projects Worth Rs 22,850 Cr in Mehsana and Navsari

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. CS Professional, Executive December exam results on Feb 25

    Education17 minutes ago

  4. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Huge Win for Republic Bangla, Santu Pan Granted Bail

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Mercedes-Benz revises 2024 forecast

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo