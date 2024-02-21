Healthiest Human Foods That Dogs Can Eat

Advertisement

Pet parents love sharing food with their puppies. However, as you share your food with your pup, it is very important to note that dogs can be allergic to certain human foods and can also consume limited varieties. To help you decide on the healthiest food items to share with your pup, here is a complete guide.

Cooked, unseasoned chicken

Cooked, unseasoned chicken can be a great source of protein for your dog. However, make sure that all the bones are removed from these meat before giving it to your dog. Doing so reduces the risk of choking.

Cooked, unseasoned fish

Cooked unseasoned fish is one of the healthiest treats for dogs. For those who don’t know, fish is a great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids for dogs. However, make sure that all the bones are removed. Fish bones can act as choking hazards for dogs.

Cooked spinach

Cooked spinach is a great source of fiber, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin C, and potassium. Being so nutrition-packed, spinach is a super food for people, dogs, and even cats. Also, since it's soft, it does not need to be cooked or chopped up like the other veggies.

File photo of spinach | Image: Unsplash

Cooked carrots

One of the healthiest foods for dogs is the delicious and nutritious carrot. Not just supremely healthy but these carrots are a great source of fiber, vitamin A, and beta-carotene. One thing to make sure is that carrots are cooked sufficiently. Raw carrots can be difficult to digest for your pup.

Bananas in moderation

Most dogs love bananas. The fruit happens to be a healthy treat for dogs because they are high in potassium, fiber, and magnesium. However, bananas need to be given in moderation because of their high natural sugar content.