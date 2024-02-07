Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

How To Be A Good Foster Parent To Rescued Pets? Dos And Don'ts You Should Know

Make the transition of your foster pets into being a part of their fur-ever home smooth by following these dos and don'ts.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dos and don'ts for Foster Pet Parents
Dos and don'ts for foster pet parents | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Welcoming a rescued pet into your home as a foster parent is a rewarding and compassionate endeavor. Fostering provides a temporary haven for animals in need, preparing them for their forever homes. To ensure a positive fostering experience for both you and the furry friend in your care, consider these dos and don'ts.

Dos of being a foster parent

  • Create a secure and comfortable space for the rescued pet. Offer a designated area with bedding, toys, and essentials to help them acclimate to their new surroundings.
  • Rescued pets may come with a history of trauma or neglect. Be patient and understanding as they adjust to their new environment. Allow them the time and space they need to build trust.
  • Establish a consistent daily routine for feeding, playtime, and bathroom breaks. Predictability helps foster a sense of security and stability for the pet.
  • Schedule a veterinary check-up for the rescued pet. Ensure they are up-to-date on vaccinations, receive necessary treatments, and address any existing health issues.
  • Expose the pet to various people, environments, and situations to help them develop social skills. Positive interactions contribute to their overall well-being.
  • Maintain open communication with the rescue organisation. Share observations, progress, and any concerns. Stay informed about the pet's history and specific needs.
  • Utilise positive reinforcement techniques to encourage good behavior. Reward the pet with treats, praise, and affection when they exhibit desired actions.
  • Understand that your role as a foster parent is temporary. Prepare the pet for a smooth transition to their forever home by providing information about their likes, dislikes, and behaviors.

Don'ts of being a foster parent

  • Avoid overwhelming the pet with too many new experiences or people initially. Gradually introduce them to new elements to prevent stress.
  • While it's crucial to be patient, avoid neglecting basic training. Establish clear boundaries and teach fundamental commands to create a structured and secure environment.
  • Maintain a balance between mental stimulation and physical exercise. Regular playtime and walks are essential for the pet's overall well-being.
  • Avoid leaving the pet alone for extended periods. Isolation can trigger anxiety, especially in animals with a history of neglect or abandonment.
  • Be attentive to signs of distress or behavioural changes. If the pet exhibits unusual behavior, consult with the rescue organization or a veterinarian to address any underlying issues.
  • Regular veterinary check-ups are essential. Don't skip routine appointments, vaccinations, or necessary treatments.
Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. James Cameron Hails RRR, Recalls Meeting SS Rajamouli

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  3. After South Carolina, US Prez Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World6 minutes ago

  4. WordsCount - The Festival of Words Returns

    India News7 minutes ago

  5. America NOT Calling: 7 Deaths Raise Concerns About Indians' Safety

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement