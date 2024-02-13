Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

How To Groom Your Furry Dogs? Prevent Tangles And Matted Hair Using These Methods

Grooming your furry friend is as important for their appearance as it is for their health. Matting and tangles are painful for them.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Furry dog grooming
Furry dog grooming | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Grooming your dog is not only important for their physical appearance but also for their health. Regular grooming helps prevent matting, reduces shedding, keeps the coat and skin healthy, and allows you to bond with your furry companion. Here are some essential tips for grooming your dog at home:

Brushing

Regular brushing is essential for all dogs, regardless of breed or coat type. Brushing helps remove loose hair, dirt, and debris, prevents matting and tangles, and stimulates circulation to the skin. Use a slicker brush for dogs with long or medium-length coats, and a bristle brush for short-haired breeds. Be gentle and patient, especially if your dog is not accustomed to brushing.

Bathing

Bathe your dog as needed, using a gentle dog shampoo formulated for their specific coat type. Avoid over-bathing, as it can strip the skin of natural oils and lead to dryness and irritation. Before bathing, brush your dog thoroughly to remove any loose hair and tangles. Use lukewarm water and rinse your dog thoroughly to remove all traces of shampoo.

Nail trimming

Keep your dog's nails trimmed to prevent them from becoming too long and causing discomfort or difficulty walking. Use a pair of dog nail clippers to trim the nails, being careful not to cut into the quick (the pink area of the nail that contains blood vessels and nerves). If you're unsure or uncomfortable trimming your dog's nails, consult a professional groomer or veterinarian for guidance.

Coat trimming

For dogs with longer coats or hair that grows continuously, occasional trimming may be necessary to maintain a neat and tidy appearance and in some cases, even help them have a better vision. Use grooming scissors or clippers to trim around the face, ears, paws, and sanitary areas. Take your time and work slowly, especially if your dog is sensitive or wriggly.

Treat your dog

To make your dog accustomed to the grooming and to prevent him from getting too stressed, treat your dog post the grooming session. Give them treats for being a good boy or girl and they would be happy to cooperate and sit calmly slowly but surely.

Professional grooming

While many aspects of dog grooming can be done at home, some dogs may benefit more from professional grooming services. Professional groomers have the experience and expertise to handle various coat types and provide specialised services such as breed-specific grooming, de-matting, and styling.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

12 minutes ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

2 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

4 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

4 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

18 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

18 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

18 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

18 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

19 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Biden Met with Chinese Energy Firm's Chairman, Ex-Associate Testifies

    World7 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Jolts MP's Singrauli

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. PM Holds Key Talks With MBZ, Standby For 'Ahlan Modi' | LIVE

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Mega Showdown at Shambhu Border, Tear Gas Lobbed, Tikri Border Sealed

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. India finds NEXT SOURAV GANGULY: New 'king of the off-side’ UNEARTHED

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement