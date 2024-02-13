Advertisement

Grooming your dog is not only important for their physical appearance but also for their health. Regular grooming helps prevent matting, reduces shedding, keeps the coat and skin healthy, and allows you to bond with your furry companion. Here are some essential tips for grooming your dog at home:

Brushing

Regular brushing is essential for all dogs, regardless of breed or coat type. Brushing helps remove loose hair, dirt, and debris, prevents matting and tangles, and stimulates circulation to the skin. Use a slicker brush for dogs with long or medium-length coats, and a bristle brush for short-haired breeds. Be gentle and patient, especially if your dog is not accustomed to brushing.

Bathing

Bathe your dog as needed, using a gentle dog shampoo formulated for their specific coat type. Avoid over-bathing, as it can strip the skin of natural oils and lead to dryness and irritation. Before bathing, brush your dog thoroughly to remove any loose hair and tangles. Use lukewarm water and rinse your dog thoroughly to remove all traces of shampoo.

Nail trimming

Keep your dog's nails trimmed to prevent them from becoming too long and causing discomfort or difficulty walking. Use a pair of dog nail clippers to trim the nails, being careful not to cut into the quick (the pink area of the nail that contains blood vessels and nerves). If you're unsure or uncomfortable trimming your dog's nails, consult a professional groomer or veterinarian for guidance.

Coat trimming

For dogs with longer coats or hair that grows continuously, occasional trimming may be necessary to maintain a neat and tidy appearance and in some cases, even help them have a better vision. Use grooming scissors or clippers to trim around the face, ears, paws, and sanitary areas. Take your time and work slowly, especially if your dog is sensitive or wriggly.

Treat your dog

To make your dog accustomed to the grooming and to prevent him from getting too stressed, treat your dog post the grooming session. Give them treats for being a good boy or girl and they would be happy to cooperate and sit calmly slowly but surely.

Professional grooming

While many aspects of dog grooming can be done at home, some dogs may benefit more from professional grooming services. Professional groomers have the experience and expertise to handle various coat types and provide specialised services such as breed-specific grooming, de-matting, and styling.