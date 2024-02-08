Advertisement

Proper cleaning and maintenance of fish bowls and tanks are crucial for the well-being of your dear pets. A clean environment not only ensures the health of your fish but also enhances the aesthetic appeal of their habitat. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to clean fish bowls and tanks effectively.

Gather cleaning supplies

Before starting the cleaning process, gather all the necessary supplies. You'll need a fishnet, a siphon or gravel vacuum, a clean bucket, algae scrubber or pad, and a water conditioner that removes chlorine and chloramine.

Representative image of fish bowl | Unsplash

Remove the fish

If you have a tank, gently catch your fish using a fishnet and transfer them to a separate container with some of their tank water. For bowls, you may need to use a smaller container.

Drain some water

Use the siphon or gravel vacuum to remove a portion of the water, depending on the size of the tank or bowl. Aim to remove about 20-30% of the water, which helps eliminate waste and prevents the buildup of harmful substances.

Clean the gravel or substrate

If your tank has a substrate or gravel, use the siphon to vacuum it thoroughly. This process removes debris, uneaten food, and waste that might have settled at the bottom. Stir the substrate gently to release any trapped debris, and then siphon it out.

Clean algae and decorations

Use an algae scrubber or pad to clean the interior walls of the tank or bowl. Be gentle to avoid scratching the glass or acrylic. Clean any decorations or ornaments as well, ensuring there's no buildup of algae or debris.

Wipe down the exterior

Do not ignore the exterior of your fish tank or bowl. Wipe down the exterior of the tank or bowl with a clean, damp cloth. This not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also prevents the growth of mold or mildew.

Representative image of fish tank | Unsplash

Refill with conditioned water

Fill the tank or bowl with fresh water treated with a water conditioner to remove chlorine and chloramine. Ensure the water temperature matches the existing water to prevent stressing your fish.

Reintroduce your fish

Once the tank or bowl is filled, acclimate your fish to the new water by slowly adding small amounts of the fresh water to their holding container. After 15-20 minutes, release them back into their clean habitat.

Establish a regular cleaning schedule. For smaller bowls, a weekly cleaning may be necessary, while larger tanks may require bi-weekly or monthly maintenance. Regular water testing and monitoring help identify issues before they become problems.