Updated March 21st, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Migratory Birds That Enhance India’s Wildlife Diversity

From Siberian Crane to Greater Flamingo, these migratory birds contribute to India's wildlife diversity.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Migratory Birds
Migratory Birds | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India's vast geographical diversity provides a sanctuary for a wide bandwidth of wildlife, particularly serving as a winter refuge for numerous migratory bird species. From the icy realms of Siberia to the tundras of the Arctic, these avian travellers embark on long journeys to Indian territories, seeking warmer climates and abundant food.

Siberian Crane 

Among these visitors, the Siberian Crane stands out not only for its striking appearance but also for its critically endangered status. Nesting in western Siberia, these cranes undertake a formidable 4,000-mile migration to India each winter, fleeing the severe cold and scarcity of food back home. They predominantly take refuge in the Kaladeo Ghana National Park, also known as Bharatpur National Park, a site recognised as a world heritage for its role in the survival of this species.

Image credit: Pexels
Image credit: Pexels

Greater Flamingo

The Greater Flamingo, another frequent visitor, paints the South Asian country's landscape pink with its presence, particularly at Flamingo City located on Anda Bet island in the Greater Rann of Kutch. This area, known as the largest nesting site for the species in India, witnesses the arrival of flocks of flamingos, which choose their breeding grounds based on ideal conditions such as water levels and food availability.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Ruff

The Ruff, a bird native to the Arctic Tundra, migrates south to escape the extreme cold and frozen wastelands of its breeding grounds. India, with its plentiful food supply, becomes a favoured destination for these birds to sustain their young during the winter months.

Northern Shoveler 

Lastly, the Northern Shoveler, hailing from Europe and Northern Asia, spends its winters in warmer regions, including southern Europe, Africa, the Indian subcontinent, northern South America, and the Malay Archipelago. A significant number of these ducks navigate the challenging journey over the Himalayas to winter in the Indian subcontinent, highlighting India's critical role as a nurturing ground for migratory birds worldwide.


 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:30 IST

