Advertisement

If a short nap can recharge you for a long day ahead, imagine what an afternoon slumber with your adorable pet could do. A National Library of Medicine research shows that around 56 per cent of adults and around 35 per cent of children share their bed with pets. While there are often concerns about allergies and hygiene, there are so many mental health benefits for the same.

Reduces depression

Contact with dogs increases the flow of oxytocin, which is often referred to as a love chemical. According to research, spending just a few minutes with a dog increases the feel-good hormone serotonin. This is also a natural depression-fighting chemical.

Increase sense of security

According to a study, having a pet in the bed improves sleep quality for women. Having a dog may provide security to pet parents which can be a crucial skill.

Decreases loneliness

According to a study, 41 per cent of pet owners said sleeping with their pet provides companionship, decreasing loneliness. Pet parents usually have better self-esteem and greater social support which prevents anxiety.

Enhancing sleep health

For individuals who are trying to cope with sleep disorders, thе companionship that pet naps offer can prove to be extremely beneficial. The regular routine of napping with your pеt helps rеgulatе slееp pattеrns and contributes to overall sleep health. Thе fееling of security provided by a trusted pеt can also allеviatе anxiеty, furthеr еnhancing slееp quality.

Full body wellness

Pets are proven to improve human physical health in many ways, including decreasing cholesterol and triglyceride levels. They are also associated with lowering blood pressure. According to a study, having a dog is associated with reduced risk of death, likely because of these positive effects on the cardiovascular system.