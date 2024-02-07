Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

Napping With Your Pet Dog Comes With These Scientific Benefits

A short nap with your pet dog can recharge you completely as it is accompanied with a couple of scientific benefits.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Napping With Your Pet Dog Comes With These Scientific Benefits
Napping With Your Pet Dog Comes With These Scientific Benefits | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

If a short nap can recharge you for a long day ahead, imagine what an afternoon slumber with your adorable pet could do. A National Library of Medicine research shows that around 56 per cent of adults and around 35 per cent of children share their bed with pets. While there are often concerns about allergies and hygiene, there are so many mental health benefits for the same. 

Reduces depression

Contact with dogs increases the flow of oxytocin, which is often referred to as a love chemical. According to research, spending just a few minutes with a dog increases the feel-good hormone serotonin. This is also a natural depression-fighting chemical.

Increase sense of security 

According to a study, having a pet in the bed improves sleep quality for women. Having a dog may provide security to pet parents which can be a crucial skill. 

Decreases loneliness

According to a study, 41 per cent of pet owners said sleeping with their pet provides companionship, decreasing loneliness. Pet parents usually have better self-esteem and greater social support which prevents anxiety. 

Enhancing sleep health 

For individuals who are trying to cope with sleep disorders, thе companionship that pet naps offer can prove to be extremely beneficial. The regular routine of napping with your pеt helps rеgulatе slееp pattеrns and contributes to overall sleep health. Thе fееling of security provided by a trusted pеt can also allеviatе anxiеty, furthеr еnhancing slееp quality.

Full body wellness

Pets are proven to improve human physical health in many ways, including decreasing cholesterol and triglyceride levels. They are also associated with lowering blood pressure. According to a study, having a dog is associated with reduced risk of death, likely because of these positive effects on the cardiovascular system. 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J&K Police Thwart Human Trafficking Attempt: 2 Bangladeshi Girls Rescued

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Nitish Kumar-led NDA Govt in Bihar Will Win Trust Vote: Minister

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  3. Disturbing Video: Brutal Attack On Indian Student In US Captured On CCTV

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement