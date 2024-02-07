English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Some Tips And Hacks To Help Stray Dogs Survive Cold Wave

While most times we want to take care of the stray dogs, we don’t understand how. If you are someone who is struggling with this problem, here are a few tips.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Some Tips And Hacks To Help Stray Dogs Survive Cold Wave
Some Tips And Hacks To Help Stray Dogs Survive Cold Wave | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With temperature dropping to a new low almost every day, most of us are struggling with the coldwave and finding new ways to keep ourselves warm. However, with this, we also need to ensure ways to keep our furry friends warm and comfortable. Pets animals are still well taken care of but what about strays? These stray animals don’t have a home or someone that can ensure their safety. 

According to reports, it is estimated that over 70 million stray animals live in India. 

While most times we want to take care of them, we don’t understand how. If you are someone who is struggling with this problem, here are a few tips using which you can take care of strays living close to you. 

Give them blankets 

Nothing better than a blanket to feel comfortable in this uneasy weather. Make sure you provide these strays with extra blankets and towels to keep them warm and cozy. Giving them extra warmth will help them survive cold temperatures.

File photo of stray dogs | Image: Unsplash 

Feed them with high calorie food

Feed them higher-calorie foods in order to help them maintain body heat and energy level. To help them further, add some canned tuna or salmon to their meal.

Maintain their water bowls full 

In places with sub-zero temperatures, water can freeze really quick. This is why you should make sure that you keep filling their water bowls with fresh and clean water. Like human beings, animals also need plenty of fluids to stay hydrated in this freezing weather. 

File photo of stray dogs | Image: Unsplash 

Bring them inside for sometime

Nothing like the warmth of your own home. The best thing you can do to help stray animals in cold weather is to bring them inside, provided it is convenient for you. Although strays are habitual of staying outdoors, they are not that well-equipped with cold. If you have the space in a garage or someplace else, help your furry friends. 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

