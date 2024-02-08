English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

Tips For Pet Parents To Minimise Fur Shedding In Your Dogs

While some shedding is natural, certain measures can help minimise it and keep your furry friend's coat healthier. Here are some tips to reduce fur shedding.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tips to prevent shedding in dogs
Tips to prevent shedding in dogs | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Dealing with excessive fur shedding in dogs can be a common concern for pet owners. From beds to sofas to your fanciest clothing, pet parents seem to find dog fur everywhere. While some shedding is natural, certain measures can help minimise it and keep your furry friend's coat healthier. Here are some tips to reduce fur shedding in dogs.

Regular brushing

Brushing your dog's coat regularly helps remove loose fur and prevents it from accumulating on furniture and floors. The frequency of brushing depends on the breed and coat type, but aim for at least a few times a week. Use a brush appropriate for your dog's coat, such as a slicker brush for long-haired breeds or an undercoat rake for double-coated dogs.

Regular brushing of your dogs | Image: Unsplash

Provide a balanced diet

Nutrition plays a crucial role in the health of your dog's coat. Ensure your furry companion is receiving a well-balanced diet with essential nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, which promote healthy skin and coat. Always make sure your dog has access to clean and fresh water. Proper hydration supports overall skin health, which, in turn, contributes to a healthier coat.

Quality grooming products

Use high-quality shampoos and conditioners designed for your dog's specific coat type. Avoid harsh chemicals that could strip the coat of its natural oils, leading to dryness and increased shedding.

Control allergens

If your dog has allergies, identify and minimise exposure to allergens. This can include environmental allergens like pollen or certain ingredients in their food. Consult your vet for allergy testing and guidance.

Identify allergies in your dog | Image: Unsplash

Regular grooming sessions

Schedule regular visits to a professional groomer who can provide expert care tailored to your dog's specific coat type. Groomers can also advise on maintenance between appointments. Focus on getting hairier parts like the chest, paws, and ears groomed.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

