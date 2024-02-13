Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Valentine's Day 2024: Ways To Celebrate The Day Of Love With Your Pet Dog

Dedicate Valentine's day 2024 to your furry friend and make the most of it.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Valentine's Day: Ways To Celebrate The Day Of Love With Your Pet Dog
Valentine's Day: Ways To Celebrate The Day Of Love With Your Pet Dog | Image:Unsplash
Love is in the air with the much awaited Valentine’s day just around the corner. While some prefer spending the special day with their special someone, others rejoice in singlehood and spend the day with their friends, or even by themselves. However, you can dedicate this special day to your furry friend and make the most of it. Here are some ways you can celebrate this day with your pet dog. 

Choose the perfect present 

Whether it's a chew toy or even a tennis ball, if your dog has a favorite toy, get them a brand-new one. Let your pet choose a toy by taking him to the toy aisle or browsing online. Give your dog the opportunity to open the present after it has been wrapped.

Take your dog out on a special walk 

For dogs, there’s nothing like a good, long walk. Take your dog somewhere new with lots of space to roam. You can even let them choose which way to go by following some exciting smells. If your dog likes to play fetch, bring along her favorite ball or toy.

Makeover day

Give your furry friend an indulgence. Your dog must feel and look his best on this special day. Your dog may feel uncomfortable due to dog fur that can be found everywhere. Make an appointment to have your pet groomed. Give him a day at the spa where he can get a great haircut and a deeply soothing massage. Put your dog in his favorite attire and consider switching out his collar. If all goes according to plan, you'll have a handsome, content pooch on your bed with you.

Play their favourite games 

We all know how much dogs adore playing. Play a number of puppy games to make their big day even more enjoyable! One of the best dog birthday gifts you can give your furry companion is a little extra playing, whether it's a traditional game of fetch, hide and seek, tug of war, or discovering the toy.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

