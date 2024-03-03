English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 15:31 IST

World Wildlife Day 2024 - History, Significance,Theme, And More

This year’s theme for World Wildlife Day is "Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation".

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
World Wildlife Day 2024 - History, Significance,Theme
World Wildlife Day 2024 - History, Significance,Theme | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

World Wildlife Day, observed on March 3rd each year, is a global celebration dedicated to raising awareness about the world's diverse flora and fauna and the urgent need to protect and conserve them. This significant day serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving wildlife for future generations and promoting sustainable practices to ensure the well-being of our planet. Let's delve into the history and significance of World Wildlife Day.

History

Representative image of wildlife | Image: Unsplash

World Wildlife Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2013 to commemorate the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) on March 3, 1973. This landmark treaty aims to regulate and monitor the international trade of endangered species and their parts to prevent overexploitation and ensure their survival in the wild. In recognition of the vital role that wildlife plays in maintaining ecological balance and biodiversity, the UN designated March 3rd as World Wildlife Day to promote awareness and action for the protection of wildlife worldwide.

Significance

World Wildlife Day holds immense significance in highlighting the value of wildlife and the critical role it plays in sustaining life on Earth. Wildlife encompasses a vast array of species, from charismatic megafauna like elephants and tigers to microscopic organisms like bacteria and fungi, all of which contribute to the intricate web of life that supports ecosystems around the globe. By celebrating World Wildlife Day, we acknowledge the intrinsic value of wildlife and the need to protect and conserve it for its own sake and for the benefit of future generations.

Representative image of wildlife | Image: Unsplash

Moreover, World Wildlife Day serves as a platform for raising awareness about the myriad threats facing wildlife today, including habitat loss, climate change, poaching, illegal wildlife trade, pollution, and human-wildlife conflict. Through education, advocacy, and community engagement, World Wildlife Day aims to galvanize individuals, governments, and organizations to take action to safeguard wildlife and their habitats and promote sustainable development practices that coexist harmoniously with nature.

Advertisement

Theme

This year’s theme is "Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation," and it highlights the role of technology to advance conservation efforts. This theme is extremely relevant in today's digital age, where technological advances can give novel solutions to conservation issues.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sitharaman set to inaugurate one-day conference on GST enforcement

    Economy News25 minutes ago

  2. Real Madrid issues fierce response to 2-2 Valencia draw

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Held & Walking Like a King': Fact-Finding Team on Shahjahan

    India News33 minutes ago

  4. The Reliance-Disney Merger: What does it hold for you?

    Business News36 minutes ago

  5. Summer Fabrics That Combine Comfort With Fashion

    Lifestyle36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo